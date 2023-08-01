

Popularise breastfeeding



On February 14, 1991, a global network named World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) was established in support of the declaration. The week is celebrated in more than 170 countries of the world from 1 to 7 August by government initiatives.



The week has enormous significance. More than 800,000 children's lives will be saved every year by drinking breast milk alone. Most of the children are under six months of age. There is no alternative to breast feeding the baby. Breastfeeding benefits both mother and baby. If mother's milk is given to the baby within 1 hour of birth, mother's uterus falls quickly, the bleeding stops easily. As a result the mother is saved from anemia. It reduces the risk of breast and uterine cancer and high blood pressure. It has many benefits including ensuring maximum physical growth and mental development of the baby, boosting immunity, reducing the risk of diarrhea and its severity, reducing respiratory infections and ear infections, helping teeth and gums to form.

If the mother does not breastfeed - the risk of death due to pneumonia increases about 15 times, the risk of death from diarrhea increases about 11 times, the risk of death from malnutrition and other causes of children increases about 14 times, the risk of diarrhea increases along with jaundice, eye infections and digestive tract infections. Physical growth and intellectual development are hindered. It also increases risk of chronic diseases (diabetes, heart disease, obesity).



On the occasion of World Breast Milk Week 2023, National Nutrition Service, Institute of Public Health Nutrition, Department of Health, Department of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Patient Welfare Society and Bangladesh Breastfeeding Foundation have undertaken various programs across the country.



Three out of every five babies in the world do not receive breast milk in the first hour of birth.



Mothers can prevent many life-threatening diseases by breastfeeding. According to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, the newborn should be breastfed within the first hour of birth. For the first 6 months, the baby will only drinks breast milk, not even water. After that, breast milk should be continued until at least two years of age with complementary foods.



But still only 41 percent of the world's babies are exclusively breastfed for the first six months after birth. The World Health Assembly has set a target of increasing this rate to 50 percent by 2025. And now thousands of mothers in our country drink artificial milk in the market instead of breast milk to maintain their beauty. It is doing more harm than good. The future life of the child is running towards darkness. Mother's milk is the best food and drink for babies. There is no substitute for mother's breast milk in the case of the mother's quick recovery along with the child's immunity and defense system.



There is nothing new to say about the benefits of mother's milk. Mother's milk is not only the best nutritious and correct food for the baby but also more powerful and effective than any vaccine. Apart from building strong immunity against diseases such as diarrhoea, influenza, otitis media, herpes infection, respiratory tract infection, necrotizing enteropathy etc., it increases the effectiveness of synthetic vaccines. Children raised on formula or artificial baby food are at a much higher risk of contracting various diseases than those raised on breast milk. These diseases disrupt the normal growth of the child and increase the risk of child mortality.

The writer is founder Chairman, Jatiya Rogi Kallyan Society



The World Breastfeeding Week begins today. Since 1992, the week has been a global campaign to raise awareness and encourage breastfeeding among mothers around the world. August 1, the first day of Breastfeeding Week, is recognized as World Breastfeeding Day. Governments of many countries, UNICEF, WHO and other organizations signed the declaration to celebrate the week.On February 14, 1991, a global network named World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) was established in support of the declaration. The week is celebrated in more than 170 countries of the world from 1 to 7 August by government initiatives.The week has enormous significance. More than 800,000 children's lives will be saved every year by drinking breast milk alone. Most of the children are under six months of age. There is no alternative to breast feeding the baby. Breastfeeding benefits both mother and baby. If mother's milk is given to the baby within 1 hour of birth, mother's uterus falls quickly, the bleeding stops easily. As a result the mother is saved from anemia. It reduces the risk of breast and uterine cancer and high blood pressure. It has many benefits including ensuring maximum physical growth and mental development of the baby, boosting immunity, reducing the risk of diarrhea and its severity, reducing respiratory infections and ear infections, helping teeth and gums to form.If the mother does not breastfeed - the risk of death due to pneumonia increases about 15 times, the risk of death from diarrhea increases about 11 times, the risk of death from malnutrition and other causes of children increases about 14 times, the risk of diarrhea increases along with jaundice, eye infections and digestive tract infections. Physical growth and intellectual development are hindered. It also increases risk of chronic diseases (diabetes, heart disease, obesity).On the occasion of World Breast Milk Week 2023, National Nutrition Service, Institute of Public Health Nutrition, Department of Health, Department of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Patient Welfare Society and Bangladesh Breastfeeding Foundation have undertaken various programs across the country.Three out of every five babies in the world do not receive breast milk in the first hour of birth.Mothers can prevent many life-threatening diseases by breastfeeding. According to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, the newborn should be breastfed within the first hour of birth. For the first 6 months, the baby will only drinks breast milk, not even water. After that, breast milk should be continued until at least two years of age with complementary foods.But still only 41 percent of the world's babies are exclusively breastfed for the first six months after birth. The World Health Assembly has set a target of increasing this rate to 50 percent by 2025. And now thousands of mothers in our country drink artificial milk in the market instead of breast milk to maintain their beauty. It is doing more harm than good. The future life of the child is running towards darkness. Mother's milk is the best food and drink for babies. There is no substitute for mother's breast milk in the case of the mother's quick recovery along with the child's immunity and defense system.There is nothing new to say about the benefits of mother's milk. Mother's milk is not only the best nutritious and correct food for the baby but also more powerful and effective than any vaccine. Apart from building strong immunity against diseases such as diarrhoea, influenza, otitis media, herpes infection, respiratory tract infection, necrotizing enteropathy etc., it increases the effectiveness of synthetic vaccines. Children raised on formula or artificial baby food are at a much higher risk of contracting various diseases than those raised on breast milk. These diseases disrupt the normal growth of the child and increase the risk of child mortality.The writer is founder Chairman, Jatiya Rogi Kallyan Society