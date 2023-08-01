Video
Home Countryside

‘Fisheries sector vital for economic development’]

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, July 31: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque here said, the fisheries sector is playing a vital role for country's economic development. "Fisheries sector is ensuring national food and protein security and        nutrition."

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the evaluation and closing ceremony of National Fisheries Week-2023. It was held in the conference room of fisheries production farm in Gallyamari area of the city.

At least 69.88 tonnes of fish and fisheries goods have been produced and Tk  90.30 crore was earned through export in 2022-23 financial year, he added.

He stressed the need for more fish cultivation and building awareness among people about the potential of the fisheries      sector.

He further said, over 1.85 crore people are directly and indirectly involved with the fish cultivation. Fishermen should refrain from netting fry and egg-carrying fishes. He also urged authorities concerned for becoming aware about protection of the vital sector.

The function was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Mukul Kumar Maitra.

It was addressed as special guests by Deputy Director of the Divisional Fisheries Department Md Zahangir Alam, Professor Dr Khondokar Anisul Haque of Fisheries and Marine Resources Technology Discipline of Khulna University and Additional Superintendent of Police S M Al Beruni.

District Fisheries Officer Joydeb Paul delivered the welcome address.
Among others, fish farmers, fishermen, fish traders, and leaders of different fisheries sector were present.


