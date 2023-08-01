Two people found hanging in Jamalpur





JAMALPUR, July 31: Police recovered the bodies of two people from two separate places in Sadar and Bakshiganj upazilas of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased were identified as Manna Mia, 18, son of Aslam Miah, a resident of Ghasirpara Village under Bogarchar Union in Bakshiganj Upazila, and Ibrahim Hossain, 86, of Kumaria Village under Ranagacha Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bakshiganj Police Station (PS) Md Sohel Rana said locals saw the body of Manna Mia was hanging from a branch of a tree adjacent to his house early Sunday and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Meanwhile, police also recovered another hanging body of an elderly man from his younger brother's house in Kumaria Village under Sadar Upazila on Sunday morning.The body Ibrahim Hossain was, later, sent to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Jamalpur Sadar PS OC Shah Newaz.The actual reason behind the death incidents would be known after getting the autopsy reports and investigations are underway in these regards, the police officials added.