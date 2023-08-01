Achieving poverty alleviation target underscored





GAIBANDHA, July 31: Speakers at a function here underlined the need for achieving the 3 zero targets- zero hunger, zero unemployment and zero violence through formulating strategies to have a welfare state.



" To end this properly, an extra emphasis should be given to assess the current reality in solving social problems at the grassroots level", they also said.





GUK organized the workshop at the joint initiative of Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).



Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, former adviser of Caretaker Government, addressed the workshop as the chief guest. Senior fellow and programme adviser of PPRC, retired additional secretary of the government Md Abdul Wazed also addressed the function as the resource person.



Earlier, the workshop started through delivering the welcome speech of executive chief of GUK M Abdus Salam.



Then, teachers, freedom fighters, social workers, NGO activists, journalists and civil society members took part in the discussion.



The speakers, in their speech, emphasized improving the standard of education, poverty alleviation, prevention of maternal mortality, ensuring service on reproductive health, checking population explosion to reach the country towards desired goals.

A good number of leaders of different professional groups of the district attended the workshop.



