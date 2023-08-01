Video
Tree fair begins in Kishoreganj

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, July 31: A seven-day tree fair began in the district on Monday.

The tree fair has been arranged at old stadium in the district town. It was jointly organized by the district administration and the Department of Forest (DoF).

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rubel Mahmud presided over the inaugural fair.  It was attended by Rezwan Ahammad Toufiq, MP, as the chief guest.

Mymensingh Divisional Forest Officer A.N.M Abdul Wadud and District Awami League Forest & Environment Affairs Secretary Anayet Karim Omi were present as special guests.

Among others, Assistant Forest Officer A.F.G Mostafa Kamal, District Chhatra League President Anwar Hossain Mollah Sumon, and Poura Krishak League President Md Alamgir Hossain spoke.


