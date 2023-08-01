Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

20 minors among 25 drown in Rajshahi Division in 3 months

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 31: At least 25 people including 20 children drowned in rivers and ponds within 52 days in the division.
Authorities have urged people to be cautious and said there is no alternate to teaching swimming among children.

The highest number of water-related death was registered with Rajshahi District. In the district, 10 people including 8 children drowned.
Four children drowned in Chapainawabganj, one in Joypurhat, two each in Bogura and Sirajganj, and three ones including two children in Pabna.

Abdul Rajjak, leader of Rajshahi Sadar Fire Station, said, most of the child fatalities occurred when parents were absent.

Parents need to be more conscious and start teaching their children to swim at the age of seven to eight, he added. He further said, the main cause of drowning is the lack of swimming skills.

Abdur Rauf, senior officer of the fire station, said, most children and adolescents in Rajshahi do not know how to swim. So about 95 per cent of children drown as they don't know how to swim, he added.

Alamgir Hossain, former coach of Bangladesh National Swimming Team, said, due to lack of swimming skills, many people lose their lives every year in the country.  To save lives, teaching children to swim is essential.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Fisheries sector vital for economic development’]
Two people found hanging in Jamalpur
Achieving poverty alleviation target underscored
Tree fair begins in Kishoreganj
20 minors among 25 drown in Rajshahi Division in 3 months
Trainees get monetary aid in Dinajpur
Journos’ cooperation sought to curb crimes in Rajbari
700 bigha crop land damaged for


Latest News
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Man tortured for not working as 'drug carrier' in Lalmonirhat
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft