20 minors among 25 drown in Rajshahi Division in 3 months

RAJSHAHI, July 31: At least 25 people including 20 children drowned in rivers and ponds within 52 days in the division.Authorities have urged people to be cautious and said there is no alternate to teaching swimming among children.The highest number of water-related death was registered with Rajshahi District. In the district, 10 people including 8 children drowned.Four children drowned in Chapainawabganj, one in Joypurhat, two each in Bogura and Sirajganj, and three ones including two children in Pabna.Abdul Rajjak, leader of Rajshahi Sadar Fire Station, said, most of the child fatalities occurred when parents were absent.Parents need to be more conscious and start teaching their children to swim at the age of seven to eight, he added. He further said, the main cause of drowning is the lack of swimming skills.Abdur Rauf, senior officer of the fire station, said, most children and adolescents in Rajshahi do not know how to swim. So about 95 per cent of children drown as they don't know how to swim, he added.Alamgir Hossain, former coach of Bangladesh National Swimming Team, said, due to lack of swimming skills, many people lose their lives every year in the country. To save lives, teaching children to swim is essential.