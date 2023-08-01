Trainees get monetary aid in Dinajpur







DINAJPUR, July 31: Monetary aid and certificates were distributed among the female trainees in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday.The money in cheque and certificates were provided at a programme among the women under Women's Income Enhancement Training Project at the Upazila Parishad hallroom in the morning.Advocate Mostafizur Rahman Fizar, MP, from Dinajpur-5 Constituency, was present as the chief guest and Fulbari Upazila Parishad Chairman Ataur Rahman Milton as the special guest at the programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mir Al Kamah Tamal in the chair.Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Manju Roy Chowdhury, Additional Superintendent of Police Farhad Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Mostafizar Rahman, Upazila Awami League Acting President Enamul Haque and Upazila Women Affairs Officer Rita Mandal, among others, were also present at that time.Each of the trainees was provided with the cheque of Tk 12,000 under the Women's Income Enhancement Training Project.