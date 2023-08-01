Journos’ cooperation sought to curb crimes in Rajbari







While addressing a view-exchange meeting held in the SP office in police headquarters in Sadar Upazila town, SP GM A. K. Azad stressed preventing smuggling, hijacking and extortion.



To this end, special measures have been taken at different strategic places, entry and exit points in the district, bus and launch terminals, and railway station, he told the meeting.

He further said, both uniform and plain clothe law-enforcing members are working. Also several mobile teams are patrolling, he added.



Special drives are being conducted in vulnerable areas to nab criminals, the SP maintained.

"People are ensuring me that they will cooperate with police," he said again.



Among others, ASP Md Saluddin , Rajbari Press Club President Khan Mohammad Jaharul Haque, Vice-Presidents Md Mosharrof Hossain (Daily Observer), Md Muniruzzaman (RTV) and Online Correspondent Abdul Kuddus Babu were present at the meeting.



