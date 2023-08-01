

700 bigha crop land damaged for



Farmers alleged, Beelchalon Union Chairman Aktar Hossain, General Secretary (GS) of Upazila Sramik League Suruj Ali, farmer Azmat Ali and their associates are forcibly and illegally cultivating fish. If someone says something, he is threatened.



Chairman's cadre forces have gone to three farmers' houses. They picked up the farmers and beat.

Whereas Chairman Aktar Hossain, Member and GS of Upazila Sramik League Suruj Ali and their associates alleged, farmers are cultivating fish. When they try to stop them, they are threatened and beaten.



Recently, rainwater entered the beel of Charsen Village under the union along the Chatmohar to Mannannagar regional road. The growing transplanted Aman (T-Aman) fields are getting damaged.



Farmers Abu Jafar and Monirul Islam of Charsen Village complained, there is no government reservoir or water tank here.



Affected farmers, Kalam Fakir, Jelhaq Hossain, Tafiz Uddin and other farmers said, at least 700 to 800 bighas of T-Aman fields have been damaged in one day due to blocking the mouth of the bridge and fish farming.



Rabi crop cultivation will be delayed due to the disruption of water drainage. In this situation, they made a written complaint to upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) on July 10.



Aggrieved farmers also met the newly joined UNO of Chatmohar and highlighted their suffering. They demanded action against the accused by removing bamboo and net barriers from the mouth of the bridge.



While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, farmers including accused Azmat Ali, said, "We didn't beat. It's a lie. Some of us are cultivating fish taking land lease." But all farmers complained against him.



Accused Union Chairman Akhtar Hossain said, he is not involved in fish farming. Some of the unemployed boys of the area cultivate fish for food. They do it by paying some money to mosques, madrasas and graveyards.



When asked what action he has taken for the farmers as a public representative, he said, "I informed the matter to UNO. He will investigate it and take action."



Upazila Agriculture Officer AA Masum Billah said, there is no opportunity to obstruct the flow of water and take possession of farmers' land by force.



If all farmers of the Beel agree together to do fish farming on a cooperative basis and everyone benefits, then fish farming is possible, he added.



He further said, if not, fishing forcibly blocking the water flow is illegal.



UNO Reduanul Halim said, "Farmers came to me. I have heard complaints from them. Since I am new, I asked them to give another written complaint. If a complaint is made, necessary measures will be taken after investigation."



