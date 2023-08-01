Two killed in road mishaps at Dhamoirhat







A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in the upazila on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Kaiyum, 28, son of Shariful Islam of Hapunia Beldanga Village in Sapahar Upazila.

It was known that Kaiyum along with Akhter Hossain, 19, and Abdul Alim, 40, was returning home at around 10:30 am riding by a motorcycle.



On the way, the motorcycle collided head with an auto-van in Biharinagar Brick Kiln intersection area, which left Kaiyum dead on the spot and two others injured.



Earlier, a man was killed in another road accident in the upazila on Saturday noon.



Deceased Isahaq Ali, 22, was the son of Faridul Islam of Fatepur Chakgaria Village in the upazila.



Local sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Dhantara Mor area on the Dhamoirhat-Nazipur road at noon, which left one of the motorcyclists Isahaq critically injured.



Injured Isahaq was rescued and taken to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Bahauddin Faruqee confirmed the incidents, adding that the bodies were handed over to their families after filing of two separate cases in these regards.



DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, July 31: Two people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district in two days.A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in the upazila on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Abdul Kaiyum, 28, son of Shariful Islam of Hapunia Beldanga Village in Sapahar Upazila.It was known that Kaiyum along with Akhter Hossain, 19, and Abdul Alim, 40, was returning home at around 10:30 am riding by a motorcycle.On the way, the motorcycle collided head with an auto-van in Biharinagar Brick Kiln intersection area, which left Kaiyum dead on the spot and two others injured.Earlier, a man was killed in another road accident in the upazila on Saturday noon.Deceased Isahaq Ali, 22, was the son of Faridul Islam of Fatepur Chakgaria Village in the upazila.Local sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Dhantara Mor area on the Dhamoirhat-Nazipur road at noon, which left one of the motorcyclists Isahaq critically injured.Injured Isahaq was rescued and taken to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Bahauddin Faruqee confirmed the incidents, adding that the bodies were handed over to their families after filing of two separate cases in these regards.