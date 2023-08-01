Video
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023
Four minors among six people drown

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Six people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Bhola, Tangail, Laxmipur and Naogaon, in three days.

TAJUMUDDIN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Tajumuddin Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Jibon Dhali, 5, son of Md Kabir Hossain of Chanchra Union in the upazila.

It was known that Jibon fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11 am while he was playing beside it.

Later on, the family members rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Three persons including a child drowned as a boat capsized in a beel while they were returning from a wedding ceremony in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

This incident took place in Buira Beel in Tarafpur Dakshinpara Village under Tarafpur Union of the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Singapore expatriate Ripon Chowdhury, 40, and Sneha Akhter, 8, daughter of Italian expatriate Kahinur Mia, residents of Mundirapara Village; and Asif Mia, 20, son of Salim Mia of Haria Village under Bhowra Union in the upazila.

According to locals, the wedding day of Tutul Chowdhury, son of Intaj Ali Chowdhury of Mundirapara Village, and Lipa Akter, daughter of Majnu Mia of Tarafpur Village, was fixed on Thursday.

In the afternoon, about 10 persons including children and women were crossing the Buira Beel by a boat to go to Mirzapur from the wedding ceremony.

At that time, a woman in the boat started screaming and moving after seeing a snake on the water. As the others also screamed in fear, the boat swayed and sank into the water. The trio drowned there at that time.

Later on, locals recovered their bodies from the river.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirzapur Police Station (PS) Sheikh Abu Saleh confirmed the incident.

LAXMIPUR: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tahsin, 2, son of pickup van driver Md Ratan, a resident of Zilla Abirnagar Village under Sadar Upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tahsin was playing on their house yard in the afternoon. At one stage of playing, he fell in a ditch while his family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members rescued him and rushed to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Md Arman Hossain confirmed the incident, adding the the child had died before being taken to the hospital.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A minor girl drowned in a river in Atrai Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Rahima, 3, was the daughter of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Nandanali Village in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said the child was playing with other children on the bank of the Atrai River in the morning. Suddenly she fell into the river.

Later on, other children informed the matter to the deceased's family members.

Being informed, family members of the deceased rushed to the scene and started searching there.

Her body was recovered from the river sometime after the searching.

Atrai PS OC Tarequr Rahman Sarker confirmed the incident.


