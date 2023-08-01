Woman dies from snakebite at Raipur





RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, July 31: A woman died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Raipur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Maleka Begum, 50, wife of Alauddin Harakar, a resident of Charkachia Village under Dakshin Char Bangsi Union in the upazila.According to locals, a poisonous snake bit her leg when she went to Tunur Char area in the village in the morning, which left Maleka Begum critically injured.She was then rescued and taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.Physician of the hospital Dr Anowar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the woman had died before being taken to the hospital.