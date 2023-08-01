|
Woman dies from snakebite at Raipur
|
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, July 31: A woman died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Raipur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Maleka Begum, 50, wife of Alauddin Harakar, a resident of Charkachia Village under Dakshin Char Bangsi Union in the upazila.
She was then rescued and taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Anowar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the woman had died before being taken to the hospital.