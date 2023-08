Deceased Ruhul Amin, 55, was the son of Sheikh Ahmed of Charjangalia Village under Kamalnagar Upazila.



LAXMIPUR, July 31: A prisoner died of heart failure at Laxmipur Sadar Hospital in the district town on Saturday.Deceased Ruhul Amin, 55, was the son of Sheikh Ahmed of Charjangalia Village under Kamalnagar Upazila.He was jailed in a fraud case.However, Ruhul Amin fell sick at 4:10 am. He was then taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where he died at 10:55 am.Superintend of Laxmipur District Jail Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.