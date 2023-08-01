Pakistan buries dead from massive suicide attack at political rally that killed 54







No one immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday's bombing in Bajur that killed at least five children and wounded nearly 200 people.



The attack appeared to reflect divisions between Islamist groups, which have a strong presence in the district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. It targeted the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which has ties to the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban.

At least 1,000 people, according to police, were crowded into a tent near a market for the rally ahead of fall elections.



"People were chanting God is Great as the leaders arrived," said Khan Mohammad, a local resident who said he was standing outside the tent, "and that was when I heard the deafening sound of the bomb." AP



