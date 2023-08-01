Video
Pakistan buries dead from massive suicide attack at political rally that killed 54

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

KHAR, July 31:  Hundreds of mourners attended funerals in Pakistan on Monday after a suicide bombing killed at least 54 people at an election rally for a pro-Taliban cleric, carrying caskets draped in colorful cloths to burial sites in the hills.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday's bombing in Bajur that killed at least five children and wounded nearly 200 people.

The attack appeared to reflect divisions between Islamist groups, which have a strong presence in the district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. It targeted the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which has ties to the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban.

At least 1,000 people, according to police, were crowded into a tent near a market for the rally ahead of fall elections.

"People were chanting God is Great as the leaders arrived," said Khan Mohammad, a local resident who said he was standing outside the tent, "and that was when I heard the deafening sound of the bomb."     AP


