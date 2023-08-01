Video
China imposes curbs on drone exports, citing Ukraine and concern about military use

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

BEIJING, July 31: China imposed restrictions Monday on exports of long-range civilian drones, citing Russia's war in Ukraine and concern that drones might be converted to military use.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's government is friendly with Moscow but says it is neutral in the 18-month-old war. It has been stung by reports that both sides might be using Chinese-made drones for reconnaissance and possibly attacks.

Export controls will take effect Tuesday to prevent use of drones for "non-peaceful purposes," the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. It said exports still will be allowed but didn't say what restrictions would apply.

China is a leading developer and exporter of drones. DJI Technology Co., one of the global industry's top competitors, announced in April 2022 it was pulling out of Russia and Ukraine to prevent its drones from being used in combat.

 "The risk of some high specification and high-performance civilian unmanned aerial vehicles being converted to military use is constantly increasing," the Ministry of Commerce said.

Restrictions will apply to drones that can fly beyond the natural sight distance of operators or stay aloft more than 30 minutes, have attachments that can throw objects and weigh more than seven kilograms (15 pounds), according to the ministry.

"Since the crisis in Ukraine, some Chinese civilian drone companies have voluntarily suspended their operations in conflict areas," the Ministry of Commerce said. It accused the United States and Western media of spreading "false information" about Chinese drone exports.    AP


