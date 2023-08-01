Sweden police grant permit for 'Quran burning protest'







The protesters told media they wanted to see the Muslim holy book banned in Sweden.



"I will burn it many times, until you ban it," organiser Salwan Najem told Expressen newspaper.

Najem had joined Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika at two previous such protests in Stockholm -- outside the city's main mosque and later outside Iraq's embassy.



The protest was scheduled for 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) on Monday, according to the police permit.



Meanwhile, two men set the Quran alight outside parliament in Stockholm on Monday, an AFP reporter saw, at a protest similar to previous ones that have sparked tensions between Sweden and Middle Eastern countries.



Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem kicked and stomped on the Muslim holy book, then set its pages on fire before slamming it shut, as they had done at a protest outside Stockholm's main mosque in late June -- sparking outrage and condemnation across the Middle East.



The duo also staged a similar protest outside Iraq's embassy in Stockholm on July 20, where they stomped on the religious text but did not burn it. AFP



