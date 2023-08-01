Video
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023
Mahmudullah, Soumya in 32-member preliminary team for Asia Cup, WC

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh on Monday started their official training for the forthcoming ACC Asia Cup followed by the ICC World Cup. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named a 32-member preliminary squad that started fitness training form Monday.

There's little surprise in the squad but the two most talked names Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarkar were kept in the squad. Mahmudullah missed last three series.

He was dropped during both home and away series against Ireland. The veteran however, withdrew his name during the last home series against Afghanistan for performing holly Hajj.

A massive upsurge created in favour of Mahmudullah as his huge fan-base wants to see him in the Asia Cup and World Cup. But none of the BCB officials could say anything clearly about it.

Soumya on the contrary, had been out of national camp for a long time and failed to do anything in domestic cricket so that he could not comeback.

He came to lime light again after Chandika Hathurusingha started his second regime as the Lankan mastermind has been leaving no stone unturned to bring Soumya back in the national side. He was sent to Sri Lanka to represent Bangladesh-A, where he was not up to the mark. But still he is kept.

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal is in two-week leave, pushed injection for his back pain on Friday, is expected to back from England today. But none could assure when he'll be start practicing.

Among the leading domestic performers and rising stars Anamul Haque Bijoy, Saifuddin Ahmed and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury were not considered for the primary squad.

Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy and Shoriful Islam among the 32 names, are now in Sri Lanka to take part in the LPL while Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Liton Das are now in Canada to play in Global T20 while Mushfiqur Rahim and Taskin Ahmed just arrived home playing in Zim Afro T10 league. They will start practicing after a few days' rest.

A 'yoyo test' will be taken on August 3, after which the players will start regular conditioning and skill camp with about 22 players.

Primary Squad:
Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shamim Patowari, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Roni Talukdar, Tanzim Shakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Naim Sheikh, Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat and Tanzid Tamim.


