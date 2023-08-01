BCB responsible to ensure all supports to Tamim, Riyad: Nafees





A camp with 32 players had begun on Monday, the first three days of which will be general medical screening and it's for all the players in the BCB's radar, BCB's Cricket Operations manager Shahriar Nafees informed it to journalists.



"There's no particular number like 25 or 26 players," Nafees told on Monday. "All our contracted players and all who participated and performed recently in the national teams, are called to come for basic medical testing like blood test, eye test and ECG.





"Normally these tests are done once in a year. HP team's test are done before HP camp, national team's test is done before the national camp, test of Bangla Tigers are done be for that particular camp; but this time it's going to be done altogether," he informed.



Tamim Iqbal has been suffering with back pain and recently pushed an injection. When Tamim will be available to join the national camp?



What will the BCB's stand regarding Mahmudullah's comeback procedures? Nafees didn't give a straight reply. He said, "The latest update to me about Tamim Iqbal is, he is returning to the country this evening".



"I can tell as a former player that the comeback procedure for a player can be tough one and again it may be easier one. We, the cricket board, are responsible to ensure hundred percent mental and facility supports for a player to recover within soonest possible time.



Tamim is our contracted player, so does Mahmudullah Riyad. Helping them relentlessly is the responsibility of the cricket operations by facilities, ensuring coaches and practices," he explained.



He also informed that five players are now playing in abroad and everyone is issued NOC with a particular day to return. They will join in the camp accordingly.



