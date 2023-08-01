Video
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023
Sports

Athletes leave for C'wealth Youth Games today

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A seven-member of Bangladesh contingent leave here for Trinidad and Tobago today (Tuesday) to take part in the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games scheduled to be held in Port of Spain from August 4 to 11.

A total of four athletes, two team officials and one team leader will represent Bangladesh in athletics and swimming disciplines, said a press release.

Md. Masum Mustafa will participate in three events (100m and 200m sprint, long jump) and Mosa: Azmi Khatun will vie in two events (100m and 20m sprint) from athletics discipline.

On the other hand, Amirul Islam Joy in will participate in three events 50m and 100m back stroke, and 50 freestyle) and Mst. Any Akter compete in two events (50m and 100m freestyle) in swimming. More than 1000 athletes will vie 93 events in seven disciplines in the Games.

BOA's director general M Samsul Alam Khan (retd.) will lead the Bangladesh contingent as the team leader. Swimmer Md. Amirul Islam Joy and athlete Mst. Azmi Khatun will carry the Bangladesh team's flag in the opening ceremony of the Youth Games.

The opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Youth Games will be held on August 4 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Trinidad and the closing ceremony on August 11 at the Pigeon Point Beach Facility, Tobago.

After the games, the Bangladesh contingent are expected to return home on August 13.     BSS


