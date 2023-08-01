Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Premier League to clamp down on players harassing referees

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

LONDON, JULY 31: Premier League players have been warned they face harsher punishments for harassing referees as part of a raft of measures aimed at stamping out bad behaviour on the pitch.

English football's authorities aim to "reset" the attitude from players and managers towards officials in the coming season.
A series of measures intended to tackle the issue were revealed on Monday ahead of the Premier League campaign kicking off on August 11.
The new 'Participant Charter' empowers referees to take tougher action against unacceptable behaviour, backed up by stronger disciplinary action from the Football Association.

Serious and repeat offenders can expect to face increased financial penalties, while referees will be encouraged to issue at least a yellow card if they are surrounded by two or more players.

Managers can also expect to be punished if they leave the technical area on the touchline to "enter the pitch to confront any match official at half-time or full-time".

"We want players, managers and fans to continue showing their passion, but these new measures have been introduced to ensure that the line is not crossed when it comes to on-field and technical area behaviour," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham added: "Football has the power to unite and inspire all those that play and watch the game. However, sometimes, this can be negatively impacted by a small minority of players, coaches and fans.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmudullah, Soumya in 32-member preliminary team for Asia Cup, WC
England captain Stokes drops Smith in Ashes finale
BCB responsible to ensure all supports to Tamim, Riyad: Nafees
Athletes leave for C'wealth Youth Games today
Premier League to clamp down on players harassing referees
Australia surge into last 16 and dump Canada out
England will 'find a way' without injured Walsh in last-16 bid
Nigeria into World Cup last 16 and likely date with England


Latest News
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Man tortured for not working as 'drug carrier' in Lalmonirhat
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft