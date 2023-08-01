Video
Australia surge into last 16 and dump Canada out

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

MELBOURNE, JULY 31: Co-hosts Australia rescued their Women's World Cup hopes with a 4-0 thumping of Canada to sweep into the last 16 at the expense of the Olympic champions on Monday.

The Matildas came into the clash needing victory to ensure they made the knockout round after a stunning 3-2 defeat to Nigeria left them on a knife-edge.

They thrived on the pressure in front of more than 27,000 in Melbourne to consign Canada to an early flight home, with Hayley Raso scoring twice.

Australia top Group B ahead of Nigeria, who drew 0-0 with Ireland, and set them up for a clash against the second-placed team in Group D -- likely Denmark or China -- in the next round.

"I'm so, so proud of this team," said coach Tony Gustavsson. "The players, there's something special about this group.

"In the press conference yesterday someone asked if this was legacy-defining, a crossroads moment for this team, and yes it was. But we didn't shy away from it," he added.

"The way the players performed tonight, all the talk about Sam (Kerr), they just went out and played their game, stayed true to who they are."

Talismanic striker Kerr remained on the bench as a precaution despite declaring herself available after a calf injury that had ruled her out of Australia's first two games. Real Madrid's Raso put them ahead in the ninth minute, firing low into the corner after captain Steph Catley fed a teasing low cross.

They had a goal controversially disallowed 10 minutes before the break, but put it behind them and Raso made sure on their very next attack for her second with a close-range tap-in.

A shellshocked Canada made four changes at half-time, but the comeback never materialised and Mary Fowler bagged Australia's third from a counter-attack before Catley sealed victory with an injury-time penalty.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

