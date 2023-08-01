Video
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023
England will 'find a way' without injured Walsh in last-16 bid

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

ADELAIDE, JULY 31: Coach Sarina Wiegman said Monday her England team must move on from the loss of injured midfielder Keira Walsh in order to seal their place in the Women's World Cup last 16.

The European champions need just a point in Tuesday's final Group D match against China in Adelaide to confirm their place in the knockout rounds in Australia and New Zealand.

Wiegman confirmed that Walsh will miss the match after hurting her knee in the win over Denmark but would not be drawn on the key midfielder's prospects at the tournament beyond that.

Even though a point will be enough to qualify, Wiegman wants to go for the win and knows her players cannot afford to dwell on the absence of the influential Barcelona player.

"I think we have a strong enough team," Wiegman, who masterminded England's triumph at the European Championship last year, said on the eve of the game.

"We have a group of 23, so now we have 22, and we have found solutions and we will show that tomorrow.
"It's not nice to lose players -- first of all for them and second for the team," she added.

"You have to move on and adapt to a new situation and find a way."

Walsh went down in agony in the first half against Denmark on Friday and was stretchered off in tears with what looked like a serious knee problem.    AFP


