Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Colourful Colombian fans make Women's World Cup feel like home

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

Colourful Colombian fans make Women's World Cup feel like home

Colourful Colombian fans make Women's World Cup feel like home

SYDNEY, JULY 31: Colombia's World Cup team are being roared on by thousands of fans in Australia who are playing a major part in spurring their country to new heights in women's football.

A Colombian side led by 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo caused one of the upsets of the competition so far when they stunned Germany 2-1 on Sunday in Sydney.

Manuela Vanegas's header in the 97th minute against one of the favourites put Colombia on the cusp of the last 16 and dreaming of winning the World Cup for the first time.

Colombia have appeared at the Women's World Cup only twice before, in 2011 and in 2015, when they reached the last 16 for the first time. But they failed to qualify for the event four years ago.

They need just a draw on Thursday against Morocco to top their group and could still reach the last 16 even with a defeat.

Dubbed 'The Powerpuff Girls', Caicedo's Colombia were driven on against Germany by a large majority of the 40,000 spectators at a pulsating Sydney Football Stadium.

The stadium was a sea of yellow shirts with deafening jeers and whistles greeting every German when they touched the ball.
Germany star Lena Oberdorf said it felt like Colombia were at home.

She compared it to when Germany played hosts England at Wembley in the final of the Euros last summer in front of nearly 90,000, a match they also lost 2-1.

"It's the same -- but you don't expect it when you play against Colombia in Australia," said the midfielder.
"The fact that there are so many Colombian fans travelling here shows how much women's football is progressing," Oberdorf said.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, whose side can still reach the last 16, said she felt a few of her players shrunk a little in the face of the frenzied Colombian support.

Most Colombians in the crowd seem to be living in Australia rather than having jumped on expensive long-haul flights across the Pacific.

Team spokesman Carlos Lajud told AFP that some are students while others are people who moved to Australia looking for work.
Census figures in 2021 said there were 35,000 people born in Colombia in Australia.

Like other countries, Colombia is enduring high inflation, while unemployment stood at just over 10 percent towards the end of last year.

According to a 2021 report by the International Organization for Migration, about 80 percent of Colombian migrants are in the United States, Spain, Venezuela, Ecuador and Canada.

The rest are split between Australia, Mexico and Panama.

There are nearly five million Colombians living overseas, according to the report.

Outside the stadium before the Germany match, a corner of Sydney became a mini Bogota for a few hours, albeit 15,000 kilometres (9,000 miles) from the Colombian capital.

Colombian fans decked in yellow held flares, danced and banged drums as bemused German fans and locals snapped pictures or observed sheepishly from a distance.

"It's time we start supporting women's football in Colombia because they don't support it," one male fan told television cameras as jubilant Colombians streamed out of the stadium afterwards.

"As you saw, we were playing as locals. It was full of Colombians, and we won."     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmudullah, Soumya in 32-member preliminary team for Asia Cup, WC
England captain Stokes drops Smith in Ashes finale
BCB responsible to ensure all supports to Tamim, Riyad: Nafees
Athletes leave for C'wealth Youth Games today
Premier League to clamp down on players harassing referees
Australia surge into last 16 and dump Canada out
England will 'find a way' without injured Walsh in last-16 bid
Nigeria into World Cup last 16 and likely date with England


Latest News
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Man tortured for not working as 'drug carrier' in Lalmonirhat
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft