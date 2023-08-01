USA focused on avoiding Portugal shock in World Cup group decider







The holders and favourites to win an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup have not yet hit peak form, beating minnows Vietnam 3-0 in their opening game at the tournament and then drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands in a repeat of the 2019 final.



Level on four points with the Dutch at the top of their group, a big win for the Netherlands against a weak Vietnam could relegate the Americans to second place.

But the priority for the record four-time world champions is to avoid defeat against tournament debutants Portugal, who have three points, and prevent a shock first-round exit.



"The most important thing obviously is getting in the knockout stage first and foremost and that is our main focus right now," Andonovski said at Eden Park in Auckland on Monday.



"We don't want to look two, three or four steps forward. If we start thinking too far ahead, our chance may never come."



Portugal beat Vietnam 2-0 last time out, having previously competed well in a 1-0 defeat against the Netherlands in Dunedin.

They also held European champions England to a goalless draw in a friendly just before the tournament.



"It will absolutely not be a walk in the park," Andonovski warned.



"They are a great team, they are very well coached, they are disciplined, organised. We are so focused on this game and making sure we get a favourable result." AFP



AUCKLAND, JULY 31: The United States may need a big win against Portugal at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday to top Group E, but coach Vlatko Andonovski has warned his team to focus on simply securing their place in the last 16.The holders and favourites to win an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup have not yet hit peak form, beating minnows Vietnam 3-0 in their opening game at the tournament and then drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands in a repeat of the 2019 final.Level on four points with the Dutch at the top of their group, a big win for the Netherlands against a weak Vietnam could relegate the Americans to second place.But the priority for the record four-time world champions is to avoid defeat against tournament debutants Portugal, who have three points, and prevent a shock first-round exit."The most important thing obviously is getting in the knockout stage first and foremost and that is our main focus right now," Andonovski said at Eden Park in Auckland on Monday."We don't want to look two, three or four steps forward. If we start thinking too far ahead, our chance may never come."Portugal beat Vietnam 2-0 last time out, having previously competed well in a 1-0 defeat against the Netherlands in Dunedin.They also held European champions England to a goalless draw in a friendly just before the tournament."It will absolutely not be a walk in the park," Andonovski warned."They are a great team, they are very well coached, they are disciplined, organised. We are so focused on this game and making sure we get a favourable result." AFP