Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hope for future despite New Zealand's painful World Cup exit

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

WELLINGTON, JULY 31: New Zealand's proud players hope their performances at the World Cup will be a turning point for women's football in the country despite the pain of an early exit.

Some of the team were in tears as the tournament co-hosts bowed out on Sunday in the group stage in front of a sell-out 25,000 crowd in Dunedin.

Their 0-0 stalemate with Switzerland meant they finished on four points along with Norway, but the Norwegians went into the last 16 with the Swiss thanks only to a better goal difference.

It was not the ending the Football Ferns wanted but they have still broken records for the game in the traditionally rugby-mad country.

They opened the tournament with a stunning 1-0 win over former champions Norway -- New Zealand's first win at a men's or women's World Cup.

That landmark victory was played out in front of more than 42,000 at a sell-out Eden Park in Auckland -- a record crowd for football in New Zealand.

A subsequent shock loss to the Philippines and the draw with Switzerland was not enough and many of the players were distraught afterwards.

But the disappointment soon gave way to pride and hope for the future of football in the country.

Captain Ali Riley, a veteran of five World Cups -- none of which brought a win -- said she didn't feel as shattered emotionally as she had following the team's previous early exits.

"I've left the other tournaments and the Olympics feeling so down," the US-based defender told reporters.

"Feeling like I don't know if we can turn around and I don't know what the future of this programme is going to look like.
"Right now I just feel pride."

The Football Ferns' three games were all sold out and local media responded too.
Even the country's iconic men's rugby team, the All Blacks, were shunted down to second-tier status in sports bulletins.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmudullah, Soumya in 32-member preliminary team for Asia Cup, WC
England captain Stokes drops Smith in Ashes finale
BCB responsible to ensure all supports to Tamim, Riyad: Nafees
Athletes leave for C'wealth Youth Games today
Premier League to clamp down on players harassing referees
Australia surge into last 16 and dump Canada out
England will 'find a way' without injured Walsh in last-16 bid
Nigeria into World Cup last 16 and likely date with England


Latest News
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Man tortured for not working as 'drug carrier' in Lalmonirhat
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft