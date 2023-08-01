Video
Dortmund down sloppy Man United in Vegas friendly

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

LAS VEGAS, JULY 31: Borussia Dortmund punished Manchester United's defensive lapses on Sunday as the English Premier League giants wrapped up their North American tour with a 3-2 defeat to the Bundesliga side in Las Vegas.

A second-half strike by Dortmund substitute Youssoufa Moukoko proved the difference in an entertaining clash at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

United manager Erik ten Hag named a virtual reserve team to start, leaving the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and new signing Mason Mount on the bench.

Yet United's makeshift starting XI were more than a match for Dortmund in the first half, dominating for long periods before Diogo Dalot handed the Red Devils the lead on 24 minutes with a long-range strike.

But Dortmund turned the game on its head in the closing minutes of the first half, with two goals in a minute from Netherlands international forward Donyell Malen.

The first came when United's defense failed to close down Karim Adeyemi's burst down the right.  Despite the attention of a cluster of United defenders, Adeyemi was able to square for Malen, who hooked in from close range.

Malen grabbed his second a minute later, this time seizing on a United howler when Victor Lindelof lost possession inside the area trying to pass out from the back.

United were lucky not to go 3-1 down in the opening minutes of the second half, when another defensive slip, this time by Harry Maguire, allowed Sebastien Haller a shot on goal.  

United goalkeeper Andre Onana saved and then watched in relief as Adeyemi blasted the follow-up wide with the goal gaping.

United did get back on level terms in the 52nd minute, when Brazilian forward Antony swept home a low shot from inside the area after a botched clearance by Dortmund veteran Mats Hummels. Ten Hag rang in the changes with 30 minutes remaining, with Rashford instantly providing more of an attacking threat.

But it was Dortmund who scored the decisive goal, with veteran Marco Reus working a clever opening to set up Moukoko for the winner.     AFP


