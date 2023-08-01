Video
Private sector credit growth hits 18-month low

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The private sector credit growth hits an 18 month low in June amid a liquidity crunch and economic woes in the country. Private sector credit growth dropped to 10.57 per cent in June from 11.1 per cent in May, according to Bangladesh Bank data..

The growth in June was the lowest after November 2021 when it was at 10.11 per cent. The private sector credit growth was 8.35 per cent in FY 2020-21, 13.66 per cent in FY 2021-22 and 10.57 per cent in FY 2022-23.

Bankers said private sector credit growth declined in June mainly due to a liquidity shortage in the country's banking sector.

Excess liquidity in the banking sector has steadily decreased over the past few months due to various factors, such as increased dollar sales by the Bangladesh Bank amid dollar shortage in banks, lower deposit rates, rising non-performing loans and cash withdrawals by clients amid bank loan scandals.

So, many banks have been suffering from cash crisis and had to approach to the central bank and other large banks to meet cash demand for day-to-day operation.

As per the central bank data, the amount of excess liquidity in banks dropped to Tk 1.67 lakh crore in June 2023 compared with Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022. However, large amount of the excess liquidity was in the form of treasury bills and bonds.

Moreover, the country's economy has been struggling with challenges, including high inflation, foreign exchange volatility, dollar shortage and energy crisis, which have collectively resulted in a reduction in business activities, bankers said.

Given the current economic situation in the country, many businesses are reluctant to seek bank loans because of the persisting uncertainty at home and abroad, they said.

Furthermore, the government and the Bangladesh Bank strengthened monitoring and imposed restrictions on imports which curb business operation and simultaneously reduced demand for credit, they said.

In addition, deposit growth was poor while banks' non-performing loans soared during the reporting period, which made it difficult for banks to disburse loans.

BB sold over $13.57 billion from July 2022 to June 2023 to banks to address dollar shortage in the financial sector which, in its turn, mopped up an equivalent amount of local currency from the banking system.

The foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh Bank dropped to $29.68 billion on July 26, 2023 from $48.6 billion in August 2021.
The exchange rate rose sharply to Tk 109 from Tk 90 against the US dollar within a year.

The BB approved floating rate of dollars on September 14, 2022. Private sector credit growth reached 14.07 per cent in August 2022, hitting nearly BB monetary policy's target of 14.1 per cent for FY23.


