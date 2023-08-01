Partnership launched with WB to support climate action in BD, other countries







It includes strengthening stakeholder and institutional partnerships and promote greater collaboration for transboundary climate actions and water resource management in Bangladesh and South Asia.



The World Bank will implement the programme, which initially will focus on Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, but is expected to expand to parts of the wider Indo-Pacific.

The UK and Northern Ireland launched the partnership with World Bank (WB) partnership titled the Resilient Asia Program (RAP) -to accelerate transformational and collaborative climate action to respond to the urgency of climate change challenges in South Asia, said WB.



"The UK's Resilient Asia Program partnership with the World Bank will develop climate resilience and improve natural resource management, benefitting many millions of people across South Asia and wider Indo-Pacific."



The program in the first year will support collaborations to address air pollution, facilitate dialogue and knowledge exchange on thermal comfort and cooling solutions to build resilience to heat, and improve coordination on early warning systems and weather and climate information in South Asia.



"More than half of the population in South Asia has been impacted by one or more climate-related disasters in the last two decades," said Martin Raiser, WB Vice President for South Asia Region.



"The Resilient Asia Program (RAP) made possible through the contributions of the UK government, is critical and timely to help countries of South Asia tackle the climate crisis and work together for a resilient future."



It will also support governments of India and Bangladesh to build community resilience, provide sustainable livelihoods, and preserve the delicate ecosystems of the Sundarbans region-the largest mangrove forest in the world and a shared ecosystem between both countries.



The program will also promote collaborations for transboundary water management between Bangladesh, Bhutan, and India in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River basin.



"For South Asian countries, the impact of climate change is a shared concern as they are linked by common rivers, ecosystems, and weather patterns. Weather and climate hazards do not stop at national borders.



"Over 50 percent of air pollution in major cities in the region moves across national borders," said Cecile Fruman, World Bank's Director for Regional Integration and Engagement in South Asia.



"Cross-country collaborations can unlock more efficient and effective use of the financial, technical, and human resources required to strengthen climate resilience and ensure people in South Asia thrive on a livable planet.



The RAP is part of the UK government's overall commitment of up to $348 million (£274 million) to strengthen resilience against the impacts of climate change in Indo-Pacific region under the Climate Action for a Resilient Asia (CARA) program.



