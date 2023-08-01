

26th National Quality Conference held in city



Noted TQM expert, product development and consumer satisfaction model (Kano model) Professor Dr Noriaki Kano was the chief guest. Engineer ASM Yusuf was also a guest at the and convener of the event.



In this conference, which is considered the largest in the country in terms of quality, 76 QC circle teams from various organizations from industrial and service sectors presented QC stories edited to improve their workplace.

The programme highlight was 'Accelerating Leadership through QCC' presented by Dr. Noriaki Kano in his keynote statement. He presented the famous 'boat model' he invented for practicing and promoting TQM activities in organizations.



Dr. Kano pointed out that the main purpose of the QC Circle activities is to develop the capacity of members and encourage them to improve themselves through achievement; which makes the workplace more enjoyable, important and satisfying.



BSTQM advisor and international TQM expert AMM Khairul Basar in the conference said, 'In order to move the economic trend forward, the talent of all the employees of the organization should be properly and fully utilized. In that case, proper practice and promotion of QC circle and TQM will play a big role.'



The QC circle is one of the components of TQM programme through which an organization identifies and solves its own problems by empowering and involving employees.



It not only ensures mutual benefits for both the employees and the organization but also ensures leadership development at ground level employees.



