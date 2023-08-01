US-Bangla Airlines gets IOSA certificate







Argus Pros, one of the five audit firms worldwide designated by IATA, acted as the auditor for US-Bangla Airlines to receive the IOSA certificate, says a media release.



To receive the IOSA certificate, the airline had to take into consideration the progress of all the indicators of a total of eight disciplines.

The indicators include-flight operations, cabin safety, dispatch, maintenance, ground handling, cargo operations, security and organisation.



Also, the airline had to consider SMS (Safety Management System) and QMS (Quality Management System).



The IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) Programme is an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline.



