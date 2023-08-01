

UK can give support to power sector capacity building: Nasrul



He sought this support on Monday to the newly appointed UK High Commissioner in Dhaka Sarah Cooke during a curtsey call at his secretariat office.



"She told the State Minister that Bangladesh and UK can work together in capacity building in different areas of power and energy including carbon pricing and trading, establishing wind lab, offshore wind guideline and other renewable energy projects with SREDA in future," quoting the High Commissioner, the Power Division official said.

The state Minister told her that Bangladesh needs huge investment in power and energy sector as its economy is growing very fast.



"To develop ore mine in Bangladesh, UK can support us through giving financial and technical support," Nasrul Hamid said adding that Bangladesh plans to produce 40 per cent of its electricity from the clean sources of energy.

Sarah Cook invites the State minister to join the Cop 28 summit.



State Minister for Power, energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has sought UK's support in renewable energy's expansion in Bangladesh through sharing modern technology and adequate fund.He sought this support on Monday to the newly appointed UK High Commissioner in Dhaka Sarah Cooke during a curtsey call at his secretariat office."She told the State Minister that Bangladesh and UK can work together in capacity building in different areas of power and energy including carbon pricing and trading, establishing wind lab, offshore wind guideline and other renewable energy projects with SREDA in future," quoting the High Commissioner, the Power Division official said.The state Minister told her that Bangladesh needs huge investment in power and energy sector as its economy is growing very fast."To develop ore mine in Bangladesh, UK can support us through giving financial and technical support," Nasrul Hamid said adding that Bangladesh plans to produce 40 per cent of its electricity from the clean sources of energy.Sarah Cook invites the State minister to join the Cop 28 summit.