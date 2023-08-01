Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK can give support to power sector capacity building: Nasrul

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Special Correspondent

UK can give support to power sector capacity building: Nasrul

UK can give support to power sector capacity building: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has sought UK's support in renewable energy's expansion in Bangladesh through sharing modern technology and adequate fund.

He sought this support on Monday to the newly appointed UK High Commissioner in Dhaka Sarah Cooke during a curtsey call at his secretariat office.

"She told the State Minister that Bangladesh and UK can work together in capacity building in different areas of power and energy including carbon pricing and trading, establishing wind lab, offshore wind guideline and other renewable energy projects with SREDA in future," quoting the High Commissioner, the Power Division official said.

The state Minister told her that Bangladesh needs huge investment in power and energy sector as its economy is growing very fast.

"To develop ore mine in Bangladesh, UK can support us through giving financial and technical support," Nasrul Hamid said adding that Bangladesh plans to produce 40 per cent of its electricity from the clean sources of energy.
Sarah Cook invites the State minister to join the Cop 28 summit.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Private sector credit growth hits 18-month low
Partnership launched with WB to support climate action in BD, other countries
26th National Quality Conference held in city
US-Bangla Airlines gets IOSA certificate
UK can give support to power sector capacity building: Nasrul
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
IDCOL extends $20m loan to Rampura-Amulia-Demra Expressway project
TikTok introduces text posts; new way for users to express themselves


Latest News
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Man tortured for not working as 'drug carrier' in Lalmonirhat
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft