Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:31 AM
Home Business

Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Monday further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 9.05 points or 0.14 percent to 6,324.81. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 1.71 point to finish at 2,157.41 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.04 points to close at 1,370.92.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 6,656.51 million, which was Taka 6,268.74 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 340 issues traded, 113 declined, 54 advanced and 173 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

JHRML topped the turnover chart, followed by Fuwang Food, SEAPEARL, CONTININS and KBPPWBIL.

CONTININS was the day's top gainer, posting 9.81 percent gain while CLICL was the worst loser, losing 10.26 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 17.91 points to settle at 18,683.43 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 11.08 points to close at 11,167.96.

Of the issues traded, 69 declined, 40 advanced and 51 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 23.55 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 10.68 crore.    BSS


