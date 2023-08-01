

Federal Insurance holds its 35th AGM



Enamul Hoq, Chairman of the company presided over the meeting.



A good number of Shareholders participated in the discussion through digital Platform. Annual Accounts for 2022 of the company were approved and 10 per cent Cash Dividend was also approved.

Vice Chairman Elias Siddiquee, Executive Committee Chairman Md. Abdul Khaleque, Claims Committee Chairman Sabirul Hoque, Audit Committee Chairman Safar Raj Hossain, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Chairman Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Directors Jainul Abedin Jamal, Khadizatul Anwar, MP, Mamtaz Begum, Morshedul Shafi, Tahreer Nawaz, Towfiqul Islam Chowdhury, Towhidul Alam, AKM Ziauddin Chowdhury, Begum Hasina Banu, Abrarul Hoque, Faraaz Karim Chowdhury, Jia Uddin, Independent Director Md. Rafiqul Islam and Md. Mahfuzur Rahman and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A M M Mohiuddin Chowdhry, CFO Masud Hossain and Senior Excutives of the company were present in the meeting.



The Shareholders appreciated the performance of the Company mainly increase of Premium & FDR growth of the company despite of post Covid-19 worldwide recession & Ukrain-Russia war.



Faraaz Karim Chowdhury was re-elected Directors from Public Shareholders. The meeting was conducted by Sheikh Mohammad Anwar Uddin, SEVP and Company Secretary.



