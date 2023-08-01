Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Federal Insurance holds its 35th AGM

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

Federal Insurance holds its 35th AGM

Federal Insurance holds its 35th AGM

The 35 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Federal Insurance Co Ltd was held on at Virtual digital Platform recently, says a press release.

Enamul Hoq, Chairman of the company presided over the meeting.

A good number of Shareholders participated in the discussion through digital Platform. Annual Accounts for 2022 of the company were approved and 10 per cent Cash Dividend was also approved.

Vice Chairman Elias Siddiquee, Executive Committee Chairman Md. Abdul Khaleque, Claims Committee Chairman Sabirul Hoque, Audit Committee Chairman Safar Raj Hossain, Nomination and Remuneration Committee Chairman Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Directors Jainul Abedin Jamal, Khadizatul Anwar, MP,  Mamtaz Begum, Morshedul Shafi, Tahreer Nawaz, Towfiqul Islam Chowdhury, Towhidul Alam, AKM Ziauddin Chowdhury, Begum Hasina Banu, Abrarul Hoque, Faraaz Karim Chowdhury, Jia Uddin, Independent Director Md. Rafiqul Islam and Md. Mahfuzur Rahman and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A M M Mohiuddin Chowdhry, CFO Masud Hossain and Senior Excutives of the company were present in the meeting.

The Shareholders appreciated the performance of the Company mainly increase of Premium & FDR growth of the company despite of post Covid-19 worldwide recession & Ukrain-Russia war.

Faraaz Karim Chowdhury was re-elected Directors from Public Shareholders. The meeting was conducted by Sheikh Mohammad Anwar Uddin, SEVP and Company Secretary.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Private sector credit growth hits 18-month low
Partnership launched with WB to support climate action in BD, other countries
26th National Quality Conference held in city
US-Bangla Airlines gets IOSA certificate
UK can give support to power sector capacity building: Nasrul
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
IDCOL extends $20m loan to Rampura-Amulia-Demra Expressway project
TikTok introduces text posts; new way for users to express themselves


Latest News
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Man tortured for not working as 'drug carrier' in Lalmonirhat
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft