MBL holds training on Entrepreneurship Dev at Khulna

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) concluded a month-long training course for the second batch at Khulna for developing entrepreneurship and making new entrepreneurs under the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) of Bangladesh Bank.After successful completion of the training 26 participants have been awarded certificates.Adil Raihan, Deputy Managing Director and CSBO of Mercantile Bank presided over the ceremony while S M Hasan Reza, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Khulna Office was the chief guest and Shamima Sultana Shilu, Khulna Divisional Head of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries, was the special guest.Md Nazrul Islam, Additional Director of BB, Mohammad Zahid Iqbal, Joint Director of BB, Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, Head of SME and SVP of MBL, Ainul Haq, Chairman of Salam Sea Food and Tariqul Islam Jahir, Managing Director of Asia Sea Food were also present.Md. Abdul Matin, VP and Head of MBL Khulna Branch, Md Nazrul Islam, FVP and Md. Rezaul Islam, FAVP of MBL were also present on the occasion.