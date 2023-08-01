Video
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023
Business

Sonali Life wins Commonwealth Business Excellence Award in six categories

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Sonali Life Insurance and its worthy CEO Mir Rashed Bin Aman have been honored with the prestigious and globally recognized 'Commonwealth Business Award-2023'.

The company has bagged a total of six glorious awards in two separate categories named organization and individual categories for the Sonali Life's contribution in insurance industry, maintenance of compliance issues strictly and providing transparent services to its valued customers through using most modern digital technologies.

Sonali Life has won four awards in organization category which are 'Domestic Life Insurer of the Year', 'Insurtech Initiative of the Year', 'Digital Insurance Initiative of the Year' and 'Best Customer Service of the year'.

The Sonali Life CEO Mir Rashed Bin Aman, in recognition to his able leadership in applying digitalization and administrative capability to lead the company towards achieving targeted growth, has secured two prestigious awards titled 'The CEO of the Year' and 'The Industry Ambassador of the Year'.  

A team of top executives of the company, led by its proud CEO, on Thursday, received the awards in a colorful ceremony took place at the Pan Pacific Singapore.

Passing reaction in this regard the Sonali Life CEO, Rashed Aman firstly dedicated the award to his team who work hard in the field across the country and then he paid honor to the founder of the company Mostafa Golam Quddus, company's Chairman and his board of Directors for guiding him properly to run the company maintaining world class standard.

Earlier, the company won another global award titled 'South Asia Business Excellence Award" in four different categories in the year 2022.

The awards include 'Best Insurance Company in Private Sector', 'Best Use of IT and Technology in Insurance Sector', 'Outstanding Young Leadership Excellence in Insurance Sector' and 'Best use of Mobile Technology in Insurance Sector'.    

Company insiders opine that the scintillating successes that the fourth generation company is achieving one after another is being possible because of the administrative capacity and skilled leadership of the CEO of Sonali Life, Mir Rashed Bin Aman.
Beginning journey on August 1 in the year 2013, the company is going to step into 11th year of its eventful forward march in the month of August.


