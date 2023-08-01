

Green Delta Capital wins Shadhinata Shubarna Jayantee Award



The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has recognized Green Delta Capital as the top Merchant Bank for its exceptional contributions to the capital market sector and its continual commitment to delivering innovative financial products and services.



Mohammad Shohrab Hossain, COO of Green Delta Capital, received the prestigious award on behalf of the organization from the chief guest, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, MP at a ceremony held in the city recently, says a press release.

The ceremony was chaired by BSEC Chairman, Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, and Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance, also graced the event as a special guest.



With over 12 years of dedicated service in the merchant banking industry, GDC has been at the forefront, specializing in diverse areas such as structured financing, debt equity, bonds, mergers and acquisitions, research, and wealth management.



Throughout its journey, GDCL has remained committed to enhancing the socio-economic prospects of the people and society at large.



This commitment to sustainability earned Green Delta Capital the title of the Best Bank for ESG in Bangladesh in 2022, recognized by Asia-money for leading the way in sustainable financing. GDC was also honored with the ICD'S Finnovation Award in 2020 and also recognized by AsiaMoney Award in 2018 as best local investment Bank in the region for BRI.



With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, GDC aims to make significant contributions to the growth and development of the nation's financial sector.



The recognition received through these prestigious awards' further underscores GDC's dedication to excellence and its vision for a sustainable and prosperous investment banking landscape in Bangladesh.



