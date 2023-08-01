

GP Star Members gets discount at Wellness and Growth Hub



Following this collaboration, GP Star members will now be eligible for an exclusive 25% discount on all services offered by Wellness and Growth Hub by Moon, throughout 2023, says a press release.



Md. Riaz Al Faruque, Head of Acquisition and Monetization, Premium Segment, Grameenphone; and Mohammad Shahidullah, Founder, and Monowara Chowdhury, Co-Founder, Wellness and Growth Hub by Moon; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Wellness and Growth Hub by Moon provides a comprehensive range of services, including therapeutic massage, spa treatments, beauty salon services, travel arrangements, investment consultancy, mental wellness counseling, and luxury collections.



The partnership signifies Grameenphone's commitment to prioritizing the well-being and personal growth of its esteemed GP Star members.



"Physical and mental wellbeing is a prerequisite to live a meaningful and productive life, just the way our beloved GP Star customers prefer.



Catering to their fast-paced, non-compromising attitude towards life, now we have joined hands with Wellness and Growth Hub by Moon", said Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing and Premium Segment, Grameenphone.



"This collaboration is sure to help our customers find a get away from their busy and stressful routines and revitalize themselves for reaching newer heights in personal and professional lives".



"We are delighted to collaborate with Wellness and Growth Hub by Moon to offer our GP Star members this exclusive discount on their exceptional services," said Md. Riaz Al Faruque.



"This partnership reflects our dedication to providing our valued members with unparalleled benefits that promote their overall well-being and personal development."



To avail the offer, GP Star customers simply need to send SMS "WGHM<> Bill amount to 29000".



Always putting customers' evolving needs at the core, Grameenphone's ethos reflect through its consistent efforts to bring top services of such brands for its most loyal customer base GP Star, making their lives easier and convenient, while elevating their experience beyond traditional telecom services.



