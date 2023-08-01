Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sonali Bank holds 9th business review meeting with SMT

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

Sonali Bank holds 9th business review meeting with SMT

Sonali Bank holds 9th business review meeting with SMT

The 9th review meeting of the Board of Directors of Sonali Bank PLC with Senior Management Team (SMT) was held in the conference room at the bank's head office on Monday, says a press release.

Chairman, Board of Directors Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui presided over the meeting while SMT Chairman and Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim attend the meeting.

Among others, Directors A. B. M Ruhul Azad, Ishtiaque Ahmed Chowdhury, Dr. Daulatunnaher Khanam, Molla Abdul Wadud, Professor Dr. Mohammad Kaykobad, Dr. Abul Kalam Azad, Gopal Chandra Ghosh, Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali, Mir Mofazzal Hossain and Parsoma Alam were attended in the meeting. General Manager's from head office and all GM and SMT members were also present in the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Private sector credit growth hits 18-month low
Partnership launched with WB to support climate action in BD, other countries
26th National Quality Conference held in city
US-Bangla Airlines gets IOSA certificate
UK can give support to power sector capacity building: Nasrul
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
IDCOL extends $20m loan to Rampura-Amulia-Demra Expressway project
TikTok introduces text posts; new way for users to express themselves


Latest News
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Man tortured for not working as 'drug carrier' in Lalmonirhat
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft