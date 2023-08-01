Sonali Bank holds 9th business review meeting with SMT



The 9th review meeting of the Board of Directors of Sonali Bank PLC with Senior Management Team (SMT) was held in the conference room at the bank's head office on Monday, says a press release.Chairman, Board of Directors Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui presided over the meeting while SMT Chairman and Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim attend the meeting.Among others, Directors A. B. M Ruhul Azad, Ishtiaque Ahmed Chowdhury, Dr. Daulatunnaher Khanam, Molla Abdul Wadud, Professor Dr. Mohammad Kaykobad, Dr. Abul Kalam Azad, Gopal Chandra Ghosh, Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali, Mir Mofazzal Hossain and Parsoma Alam were attended in the meeting. General Manager's from head office and all GM and SMT members were also present in the meeting.