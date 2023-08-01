Union Bank holds half yearly business confce



Union Bank Ltd holds half yearly business conference -2023 recently. Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin Chairman of the bank inaugurated the half yearly event as chief guest in the city, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury presided over the conference. Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed, SEVP Golam Mostafa, all Divisional Heads and Branch Managers of the bank participated in the conference.Managing Director and CEO of the bank A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury on the occasion said, Union Bank should continue the unique example of service and business success at home and abroad and make the bank the best bank in the country.The chief guest of the programme, the Chairman of the Bank Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin congratulated all participants for success of half yearly business and advised them to work hard to achieve the business target of 2023 by providing best services.