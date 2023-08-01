Video
SIBL CEO Meets Bangladeshi Expatriates in Malaysia

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged a discussion meeting with the Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia at a hotel in Seremban City, Malaysia, recently.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was present as chief guest at the meeting. Kamal Hossain, Vice President of SIBL, and Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia were present.

Managing Director and CEO of SIBL of the bank said on this occasion that e-Account can be opened through SIBL NOW App from many countries including Malaysia.

He also discussed about products and services of the bank specially designed for the expatriates and urged them to avail of the services of SIBL.


