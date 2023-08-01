

IFIC Bank kicks off nationwide tree plantation campaign



The bank with its largest branch-uposhakha network around the country will conduct the campaign through 1,300 branches and uposhakhas with the aim to building Green Bangladesh and to protect the country from the adverse impacts of climate change.



Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank PLC, Shah Alam Sarwar and prominent cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar formally inaugurated the programme by planting saplings at IFIC Tower premises on Wednesday, says a press release.

The MD and CEO said, "IFIC's employees in branches and uposhakhas around the country have started this month-long tree plantation program in a festive manner. To continue our aim to creating green Bangladesh, we are also providing free saplings to various institutions."



Praising this green initiative of IFIC Bank, Ramendu Majumder said "In addition to planting trees in branches and uposhakhas, IFIC Bank employees initiative to distribute free saplings is noteworthy". Deputy Managing Directors and other senior officials of IFIC Bank were also present on the occasion.



IFIC Bank has organized a country-wide tree plantation campaign with the slogan "Let the tree be the shadow companion of life".The bank with its largest branch-uposhakha network around the country will conduct the campaign through 1,300 branches and uposhakhas with the aim to building Green Bangladesh and to protect the country from the adverse impacts of climate change.Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank PLC, Shah Alam Sarwar and prominent cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar formally inaugurated the programme by planting saplings at IFIC Tower premises on Wednesday, says a press release.The MD and CEO said, "IFIC's employees in branches and uposhakhas around the country have started this month-long tree plantation program in a festive manner. To continue our aim to creating green Bangladesh, we are also providing free saplings to various institutions."Praising this green initiative of IFIC Bank, Ramendu Majumder said "In addition to planting trees in branches and uposhakhas, IFIC Bank employees initiative to distribute free saplings is noteworthy". Deputy Managing Directors and other senior officials of IFIC Bank were also present on the occasion.