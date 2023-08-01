

Marico Bangladesh holds its 23rd AGM



Rajat Diwaker, the Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited, along with the members of the Board, and Independent Directors Parveen Mahmud (Chair of the Audit Committee), Zakir Ahmad Khan (Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee) and Ms. Sheela R Rahman, were present at the AGM, along with other management officials of the Company.



The Chairman welcomed the Board of Directors, Shareholders, Officials and Regulatory Stakeholders of Marico Bangladesh Limited.

A large number of shareholders appeared virtually at the meeting wherein all proposed agenda were unanimously passed as per Notice.



The major agenda of the AGM were adoption of Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, along with Director's Report and Auditor's Report, approval of Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023 recommended by the Board of Directors, re-election of the Directors, appointment of Statutory Auditor and also Compliance Auditor and approval of Related Party Transactions.



During the AGM, Interim Dividend 750 percent which was declared and paid earlier has been considered as the Final Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023.



This was preceded by two interim cash dividend of 450 percent Interim Cash Dividend in Mid-Q1 and 300 percent Cash Dividend in Q1 of FY23.



Speaking about the performance of the Company, Mr. Saugata Gupta, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said that the Company's net profit after tax stood at BDT 387.2 crores.



Consequently, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at BDT 122.93. He congratulated the Government of Bangladesh, industry partners and members of Marico for their efforts.



Mr. Gupta also updated the shareholders regarding the company's contribution of BDT 456 crores to the National Exchequer in taxes, VAT and duties in the last financial year.



During the year, the Company continued its social responsibility initiatives through its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the SWAPNO project, through which it carried out extensive livelihood support for ultra-poor rural women.



