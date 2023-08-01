Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 August, 2023, 10:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20

Published : Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

A court on Monday set September 20 for submitting the probe report in the case lodged over the Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that took place in 2016.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury set the date this morning as the investigation agency CID couldn't submit the report on Monday.

Hackers stole $101m from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on February 5, 2016.

Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines, as it was transferred there by the hackers.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on March 15, 2016.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Private sector credit growth hits 18-month low
Partnership launched with WB to support climate action in BD, other countries
26th National Quality Conference held in city
US-Bangla Airlines gets IOSA certificate
UK can give support to power sector capacity building: Nasrul
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
IDCOL extends $20m loan to Rampura-Amulia-Demra Expressway project
TikTok introduces text posts; new way for users to express themselves


Latest News
Month of mourning begins today
16 killed after girder launcher machine collapses in India
Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
Moscow drone attack an 'act of desperation' by Kyiv: Kremlin
Death row convict in lawyer murder case held in Ctg
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency, delaying polls
Amnesty urges Bangladesh authorities to respect rights of protesters
HC asks authorities to from committee to stop spread of Thalassemia
Tamim returns home after medical treatment in England
Man tortured for not working as 'drug carrier' in Lalmonirhat
Most Read News
BCL protests BNP’s ‘violence’
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
FBCCI election today
34 BUET students arrested during Tanguar Haor trip on suspicion of Jamaat-Shibir ties
BNP's rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today, AL on alert
Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
Bangladesh Jubo Arthonitibid Forum gets new body
Foreign observers sure about EC's capacity to hold next poll: Hasan
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft