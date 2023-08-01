Probe report in BB reserve heist case on Sept 20







A court on Monday set September 20 for submitting the probe report in the case lodged over the Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist that took place in 2016.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury set the date this morning as the investigation agency CID couldn't submit the report on Monday.Hackers stole $101m from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on February 5, 2016.Later, the BB was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines, as it was transferred there by the hackers.Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (accounts and budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on March 15, 2016. BSS