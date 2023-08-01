

BEF re-elects Ardashir Kabir as President, elects Tahmid as VP



Ardashir Kabir has been a leading entrepreneur involved in various business sectors in Bangladesh for the last 37 years.



Being the Managing Director of Sathgao Tea Estate, Director of Kedarpur Tea Co. Limited, former Chairman of the Bangladesh Tea Association (Bangladeshiyo Cha Sangsad), and former Director of the Bangladesh Tea Board.

He also has a strong foothold in Print Media as a Director and Executive Editor of the daily Sangbad, the oldest Bengali daily newspaper in Bangladesh.



He is the Managing Director of Laboni Corporation Limited, a company involved in elevators and escalators business.



He is the Managing Director of Ironside that deals with metal trading from ship breaking. He is also leaving his mark in the agro-forestry and aquaculture sector as the Managing Director of Sathgao Agro Farms.



He previously served as the President and the Vice-President of BEF during 2021-2023 and 2017-2019 respectively.



Kabir was educated at Mayo College, India, the King's School Canterbury, Cambridge University and the London School of Economics, in the UK. He studied History and Law at the two universities and completed his Bachelor's (Hons.) and Master's degrees.



Tahmid Ahmed is the Director of the Bengal Glass Works Limited. He is engaged in (glass products) manufacturing business for nearly 45 years. He has previously served as a Committee Member of BEF for several years.



He had his early education in Dhaka and later attended schools in England and Scotland. On completion of Cambridge University Overseas School Certificate in 1972, he was enrolled as an undergraduate student of Commerce in Dhaka College from where he graduated (B. Com) in 1976.



Thereafter, Ahmed got admitted in the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka and completed his MBA in 1979 majoring in Marketing.



Ardashir Kabir has been re-elected as the President and Tahmid Ahmed has been elected as the new Vice-President (VP) of Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) for the term 2023-2025, says a press release.Ardashir Kabir has been a leading entrepreneur involved in various business sectors in Bangladesh for the last 37 years.Being the Managing Director of Sathgao Tea Estate, Director of Kedarpur Tea Co. Limited, former Chairman of the Bangladesh Tea Association (Bangladeshiyo Cha Sangsad), and former Director of the Bangladesh Tea Board.He also has a strong foothold in Print Media as a Director and Executive Editor of the daily Sangbad, the oldest Bengali daily newspaper in Bangladesh.He is the Managing Director of Laboni Corporation Limited, a company involved in elevators and escalators business.He is the Managing Director of Ironside that deals with metal trading from ship breaking. He is also leaving his mark in the agro-forestry and aquaculture sector as the Managing Director of Sathgao Agro Farms.He previously served as the President and the Vice-President of BEF during 2021-2023 and 2017-2019 respectively.Kabir was educated at Mayo College, India, the King's School Canterbury, Cambridge University and the London School of Economics, in the UK. He studied History and Law at the two universities and completed his Bachelor's (Hons.) and Master's degrees.Tahmid Ahmed is the Director of the Bengal Glass Works Limited. He is engaged in (glass products) manufacturing business for nearly 45 years. He has previously served as a Committee Member of BEF for several years.He had his early education in Dhaka and later attended schools in England and Scotland. On completion of Cambridge University Overseas School Certificate in 1972, he was enrolled as an undergraduate student of Commerce in Dhaka College from where he graduated (B. Com) in 1976.Thereafter, Ahmed got admitted in the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka and completed his MBA in 1979 majoring in Marketing.