Beef price to be reduced by Tk 50 per kg from today: BDFA







If seven measures are taken beef price can be reduced to Tk550 per kg, Imran told a workshop at National Press Club.



The Department of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP) and BDFA jointly organised the workshop to discuss and find ways of reducing beef price in Bangladesh.

DNCRP Director Manzur Mohammad Shahriar presided over the workshop while DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman, also an additional secretary of the government, attended as the chief guest.

Imran said that the dairy farmers' want to reduce beef price.



"The dairy farmers will take Tk50 per kg less than the existing price from today. If the price is reduced consumers will get beef at less than normal price," he added.



Imran said that dairy farmers' seven measures, short, mid and long term measures would help the government reduce beef price to Tk550 per kg.



The measures, he said, require developing cattle variety, developing modern grass and use it instead of cattle feed dependent on imports, ensure proper price of cattle hide and use of local feeds for the cattle.



DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman said that Bangladesh produces at least 10 million cattle hides every year.



"We can use on one millions of raw -hide and the rest can be exported every year, its price would increase and it would help reduce beef price in Bangladesh."



Mentioning the problems of the authorities, he said that milk production is now the top priority in the country and meat gets second priority. But, we should put equal priority to both Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA) President Imran Hossain announced on Sunday that beef price will be reduced by Tk50 per kg from today.If seven measures are taken beef price can be reduced to Tk550 per kg, Imran told a workshop at National Press Club.The Department of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP) and BDFA jointly organised the workshop to discuss and find ways of reducing beef price in Bangladesh.DNCRP Director Manzur Mohammad Shahriar presided over the workshop while DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman, also an additional secretary of the government, attended as the chief guest.Imran said that the dairy farmers' want to reduce beef price."The dairy farmers will take Tk50 per kg less than the existing price from today. If the price is reduced consumers will get beef at less than normal price," he added.Imran said that dairy farmers' seven measures, short, mid and long term measures would help the government reduce beef price to Tk550 per kg.The measures, he said, require developing cattle variety, developing modern grass and use it instead of cattle feed dependent on imports, ensure proper price of cattle hide and use of local feeds for the cattle.DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman said that Bangladesh produces at least 10 million cattle hides every year."We can use on one millions of raw -hide and the rest can be exported every year, its price would increase and it would help reduce beef price in Bangladesh."Mentioning the problems of the authorities, he said that milk production is now the top priority in the country and meat gets second priority. But, we should put equal priority to both