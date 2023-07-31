Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 July, 2023, 1:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Attestation in govt job application to go: Farhad

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said on Sunday that attestation of documents for applying for government jobs would go.

"The provision of attestation is a big trouble for the jobseekers as most of the Class-I gazetted officers don't cooperate with them. For that reason, most of the jobseekers use 'fake' seals to attest their documents. To avert such incidents, the Public Administration Ministry is planning to remove the provision as due to digital system and national database, it's now matter of few seconds to verify papers. So, the provision would be scrapped soon," he said in response to a query while addressing the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) Dialogue held at the media centre of the Secretariat.

BSRF, an organization of the reporters working to cover the Secretariat issues from various media outlets, organized the BSRF Dialogue. Its President Fasih Uddin Mahtab presided over the programme while its General Secretary Masudul Haque moderated.

Farhad Hossain said, "As we are in a digital era, we are changing various systems. We have a big database. Those will be kept in the voter ID cards. In the new system, the number of voter ID cards would be taken. If necessary, the number would be verified and all information including academic certificates and other would available there. If necessary, those would be taken."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beef price to be reduced by Tk 50 per kg from today: BDFA
Let us build a world where no one can ever be bought, sold, or exploited: UN chief
At least 39 killed by bomb blast at Pakistan political gathering
Attestation in govt job application to go: Farhad
AL's Mohiuddin Bacchu unofficially elected in Ctg-10 JS Seat by-polls
BD expatriates in Europe protest letter of six MEPs on HR
Secular Citizens condemn 14 US lawmakers letter
Gayeshwar on lunch at DB office: Finds viral video example of 'low taste'


Latest News
28 officials, 2 departments received 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award'
Peace rally to protest BNP's anarchy held in Rangamati
Attack on BNP leader Rahim Newaz in Natore, rally postponed
1 in 2 people likely to have mental disorder by age of 75: study
Unidentified youth's body recovered in Chandpur
Police official among 4 shot dead by constable on India train
Housewife 'killed by husband' in Jhenidah
Sramik Dal leader Sabuj 'picked up' by plainclothes men
Lebanon clashes kill six in Palestinian refugee camp
Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of Quran
Most Read News
Demand of caretaker government unconstitutional, says foreign observer
Don't bring 'arson terrorism' at court, HC tells state
Nipun, Salam among 424 BNP men sued
Nagad becomes BD’s fastest unicorn startup
Rampal power plant shut down again due to coal shortage
Diamond jewellery worth Tk 2 crore stolen from Metro Shopping Mall
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing against Khaleda August 29
Rohingya man shot dead by 'ARSA' in Ukhiya
PM alerts about recurrence of arson terrorism
No national elections schedule before October, but polls on time: CEC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft