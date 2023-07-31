Attestation in govt job application to go: Farhad







"The provision of attestation is a big trouble for the jobseekers as most of the Class-I gazetted officers don't cooperate with them. For that reason, most of the jobseekers use 'fake' seals to attest their documents. To avert such incidents, the Public Administration Ministry is planning to remove the provision as due to digital system and national database, it's now matter of few seconds to verify papers. So, the provision would be scrapped soon," he said in response to a query while addressing the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) Dialogue held at the media centre of the Secretariat.



BSRF, an organization of the reporters working to cover the Secretariat issues from various media outlets, organized the BSRF Dialogue. Its President Fasih Uddin Mahtab presided over the programme while its General Secretary Masudul Haque moderated.

Farhad Hossain said, "As we are in a digital era, we are changing various systems. We have a big database. Those will be kept in the voter ID cards. In the new system, the number of voter ID cards would be taken. If necessary, the number would be verified and all information including academic certificates and other would available there. If necessary, those would be taken."

