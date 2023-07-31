

AL's Mohiuddin Bacchu unofficially elected in Ctg-10 JS Seat by-polls



Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, Returning Officer for the election to the Chattagram-10 constituency announced the results unofficially at Gymnasium complex of MA Aziz Stadium on Sunday evening.



According to Election Commission Mohiuddin Bacchu got 52,923 vote while his nearest candidate of Jatiya Party M Shamsul Alam bagged 1,572 votes.

The Returning Officer said, a total of 57,153 votes have been cast.



The total number of voters are 488,638 including 248,938 males and 239,677 females.



Five candidates including the Ruling Awami League nominated Mohiuddin Bacchu have contested the elections.



