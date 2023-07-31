Video
BD expatriates in Europe protest letter of six MEPs on HR

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladeshi expatriates including scientists, teachers, researchers, journalists, businessmen, employees and other professionals living in Europe have challenged a letter of six members of  European Parliament (MEPs) on Bangladesh's human rights situation.

The expatriates said the MEPs letter had been written on the basis of "false information" in an attempt to tarnish the image of Bangladesh in the world.
    
On June 12,  in a letter sent to High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, MEPs Ivan �tefanec (EPP, Slovak Republic), Michaela �ojdrov� (EPP, Czech Republic), Andrey Kovatchev (EPP, Bulgaria), Karen Melchior ( Denmark), Javier Nart ( Spain) and Heidi Hautala (Greens/EFA, Finland) expressed concerns about the human rights situation in Bangladesh and urged him to take action for restoring democracy in the country.

After that, 321 Bangladeshi expatriates expressed concern on behalf of "Bangladesh Civil Society in Europe" and sent their letter of protest on June 29 to those MEPs and the vice president of the EU Parliament, Joseph Borrell.

Meanwhile, in response to that letter, Rensje Teerink, the head of the EU delegation to Bangladesh at European External Action Service, wrote on behalf of Borrel to the coordinator of Bangladesh Civil Society in Europe, Dr Mazharul Islam Rana.

The Bangladeshi citizens in their letter said: "Six MEPs have no experience with the politics and contemporary situation of Bangladesh. They purposefully wrote the letter to tarnish the image of Bangladesh without being a member of the EU Parliament's delegation for relations with South Asian countries."

They said that the BNP led alliance participated in the 11th general election in 2018 and won several seats.

Allegations of "midnight elections" are in fact rumours and misinformation, which have never been substantiated, according to the letter.

Rensje Teerink said the concerns of the civil society of Bangladesh about the letter sent by six MEPs on the situation in Bangladesh had been noted duly.

She also noted the request to withdraw the letter saying that the partnership with Bangladesh is "gaining positive momentum."


