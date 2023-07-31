Video
Secular Citizens condemn 14 US lawmakers letter

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent


Secular Citizen Bangladesh has condemned the letter of Fourteen US congressmen and women to the US ambassador to the United Nations, urging the UN to arrange for peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh during the elections "to prevent intimidation, harassment or assault of voters.

A press release mentioning the name of twenty two members of the organization expressed their discontent and dissatisfaction on Sunday. The press release said, "We the citizens of Bangladesh, condemn your letter dated July 27, 2023. We believe that the letter is based on concoction, mad with surmise and made with mala fide intention undeserving of the highest stature of US Congressmen."
The press release also mentioned that, "Practice to interfere with a sovereign state's internal matter is also prohibited under the UN Vienna Convention."

Secular Citizen Bangladesh said, the statement made in the letter dated July 27, 2023 are made on the basis of the reports made by one single organization of Bangladesh Odhikar, whose NGO registration revoked for spreading fake news on social media for spreading mislead information in the country.

The organization also said, the letter of US Congressmen also incite Bangladesh Nationalist Party in conflicting political activities and internationally affect the image of Bangladesh.

Secular Citizen Bangladesh also urged US congressmen to abide by the US Foreign Policy and to stand with the peaceful citizens of Bangladesh.

The press release mentioned the names of the signatories: Cardinal Patrick D'Rozario, Dr Biman Chandra Barua, Bishop Rev Mankin, Dr Asim Sarkar, Nyo Nyo Khaine, Rev Martin Adhikary, Reymond Areng, Advocate Gloria Jharna Sarkar, Bishop Philip Adhikary, Dr Suborno Barua, Uchinlayen, Dr Milton Biswas, Dr Neeru Barua, Barrister Tapas Kanti Baul, Dr Mihir Kumar Roy, Barrister Proshanta Barua, Engineer Dibyendu Barua, Willam Proloy Samadder, Bhikku Sunandapriya and Professor Dr Bikiran Prasad.


