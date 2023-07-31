Video
Home Front Page

Rangpur undergoes makeover for PM's visit

Hope runs high for Teesta Master Plan implementation

Published : Monday, 31 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Laboni Yeasmin, from Rangpur

Marking the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League, to attend some government programmes and address the divisional rally of AL at Rangpur Zilla School ground on August 2, the divisional headquarters has taken a festive look.

Ahead of the upcoming 12th National Parliamentary elections, the ruling party president will address the rally organized by its local unit. The official election campaign of the ruling party would start from the public gathering, according to the local organizers of the ruling party.

After around five years from 2018, this is the first time that the Rangpur city has taken such a festive atmosphere ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. The leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies are also excited over the festive occasion. Ahead of the arrival of the Prime Minister, the local leaders and workers of the party have covered the whole area with banners, festoons, billboards and posters with photos of Bangabandhu's daughter in the city and on the Zilla school ground.

Apart from the city, various parts of the district are now decorated. Multiple arches are being constructed at every turn around for the party president's arrival. Besides, party leaders and activists are now spending busy time to welcome the Prime Minister along with the district administration. A festive atmosphere prevails among the local activists and supporters over the Prime Minister's visit. To make this gathering of daughters-in-law of Rangpur a success, the senior leaders are holding preparatory meetings in the district, metropolis, upazila and wards.

On the occasion of the arrival of the Prime Minister, the District and Metropolitan Awami League is holding a sectional special extended meeting at Rangpur District Shilpakala Academy. Several central leaders including Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed participated in the meeting.

  From the meeting, the local leaders and workers have been given instructions to make this convention a grand success. Abul Kashem, Joint Convener of Rangpur Metropolitan Awami League, said that people from all walks of life, are looking forward to welcome the Prime Minister. The joy of Eid is flowing in the minds of the leaders and activists in connection with the arrival of the Prime Minister.

Abul Kashem also said, "On the day of the Prime Minister's arrival, we expect more than 1 million people to gather in the meeting ground." Preparations are being made to bring at least 3,000  to 4,000 people from each upazila of 58 upazilas of Rangpur division to the Prime Minister's meeting. Awami League's extended meeting has been held to make the public meeting a success. Central leaders including four ministers were present in that meeting. The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a public meeting and inaugurate several development projects. He also said that the party has taken all kinds of preparations to make the rally a success.

On the other hand, the local leaders and activists are presenting to the people all the developments that have taken place in Rangpur during the current government. Rangpur Division, City Corporation, Metropolitan Police were established during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Rangpur Divisional Headquarters on January 16 this year. Apart from this, various development programmes have been implemented including the establishment of university, marine academy, technical training centres in upazilas, textile engineering college, construction of Teesta road bridge in Rangpur. Elenga-Rangpur six lane highway work is in progress. Gas supply in the pipeline is also at a final stage. In 2008, Rangpur began to change with the victory of Awami League in the National Assembly elections. Then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina changed the name of Rangpur University three times in a row and established Begum Rokeya University, established Rangpur Metropolitan Police, Rangpur Rural Development Academy, established Marine Academy in Pirganj, multi-storied building of court, new building of Civil Surgeon, office of Superintendent of Police, Divisional Women's Sports Complex. District Art Academy, Divisional Headquarters, Rangpur Children's Hospital and Police Hospital, constructed modern Police Lines. Currently, Rangpur is the capital of the northern region for trade, education, medical and all economic activities. Several leaders of the party are presenting the news of these developments to the people.

Rangpur district Awami League convening committee member Ershadul Haque Ranju said Rangpur is no longer called manga-affected Rangpur, because Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has removed manga from Rangpur by fulfilling her promise. Along with the change in people's fortunes, the Rangpur region has undergone extensive development and changes. We are campaigning around the arrival of the Prime Minister highlighting the developments of the past 14 years. Apart from the party leaders, common people are excited about the arrival of the Prime Minister.

Construction of 17-storey cancer hospital, RAB-13 battalion headquarters and various government infrastructures are awaiting inauguration. He promised to implement the Teesta Master Plan to change the fate of the people of Teestapar. The locals are seeing the Prime Minister's visit to Rangpur as positive before the 12th National Assembly elections. People of Tistapar are especially hopeful.

Party leaders and activists say that the Prime Minister's rally around the 12th National Assembly elections is important and challenging for the people of Rangpur. They claim that party leaders' activities in the assembly are determining the fate of party posts and nominations. Meanwhile, Rangpur division has 33 parliamentary seats. Rangpur has 6 parliamentary constituencies. Among them, Rangpur Sadar and Gangachra seats have been in the possession of the Jatiya Party for a long time. Awami League leaders and activists demand that Awami League candidates should be given in Rangpur Sadar and Gangachra constituencies.

Former General Secretary of Metropolitan Awami League Tushar Kanti Mondal said the activists want Awami League to field candidate in Rangpur Sadar constituency. I have been doing public relations for a long time highlighting the development activities of the government. I hope that the matter of Rangpur Sadar seat will be seriously considered by the party.


